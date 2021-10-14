ABS, Kongsberg Digital integrate solutions to power maritime digitalization and decarbonization

October 14, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Classification society ABS and digital solutions provider Kongsberg Digital, part of the Kongsberg Group, have joined forces to power maritime digitalization and decarbonization.

As informed, the collaboration will see the product integration of Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight and the ABS My Digital Fleet platform.

Photo: ABS/Kongsberg

The alliance brings together data acquisition capabilities from Kongsberg Digital and ABS’ business intelligence capabilities to offer shipowners, ship managers and charterers access to the industry’s analytics services.

It unlocks simplified access, both on board the vessel and at shoreside, to AI-powered insights that support voyage optimization through reduced fuel consumption, lower bunker cost, lower carbon intensity and improved charter party compliance.

Specifically, ABS My Digital Fleet integrates data to provide real-time insights for driving sustainable operations and reducing operational risks. Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure captures, aggregates, and contextualizes all data derived from a vessel’s sensors and other assets, transferring it for storage in the cloud through the proprietary Kongsberg network – ‘Kognifai Cloud’ – a specialized VPN solution.

The ABS My Digital Fleet Alliance Program “nurtures an ecosystem of industry-trusted intelligence and technology providers enabling integrated insights for clients on one unified platform”.

“The potential of digital technologies to advance the cause of safety and operational excellence, not to mention the decarbonization of our industry, is significant. That’s why this is such a key announcement for the digitalization of shipping,” John McDonald, ABS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said.

“Together, Kongsberg Digital and ABS are putting more power in the hands of our users; widening access to deep operational insights and making it simpler to realize the huge benefits offered by advanced data analytics.”

“The maritime industry is facing stricter environmental regulations and demands. Collecting data to analyze, predict and improve processes for vessels and fleets is key to meet the new regulations while gaining a competitive edge. By combining ABS’ … data integration and analytics platform with the Vessel Insight data capturing infrastructure, we are strengthening our position to offer an even better integrated service of high value for the industry,” Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President of Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital, commented.

“We believe this alliance will further spark the incentives for existing and prospective Vessel Insight subscribers to utilize the benefits of digitalization within the maritime industry.”