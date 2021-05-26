Kongsberg Digital adds three new software solutions to Kognifai Marketplace

May 26, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Norway’s Kongsberg Digital has signed a partnership agreement with MarineInsight by ioCurrents that will make three new software solutions available to its Vessel Insight subscribers.

According to the company, the solutions – vessel health, automated reports and fuel & emission optimization – will be added to an open and collaborative digital platform, the Kognifai Martketplace.

As noted, the solutions will assist in identifying engine failure through machine learning and artificial intelligence, create automated reports for all departments, and reduce fuel consumption based on proactive recommendations from automated data analysis.

Eirik Næsje, Senior Vice President of Vessel Insight, KDI. commented: “The demand for solutions to predict failures, to optimise fuel and emissions, and to streamline reporting is increasing both for retrofits and newbuilds entering the market.”

As disclosed by the company, MarineInsight is active in the workboat, OSV, bulk, tanker industries, and in other commercial and passenger maritime sectors around the globe.

“MarineInsight will analyze the huge amounts of data coming from their vessels and will turn it into meaningful charts and dashboards, enabling factual decision making to improve individual vessel and fleet performance.” Cosmo King, co-founder of ioCurrents pointed out.

The three applications from MarineInsight will be available to Vessel Insight subscribers on the Kognifai Marketplace from 25 May.

Earlier on, Kongsberg Digital signed a contract to install its Vessel Insight solution on U.S.-based Dorian LPG’s fleet of 22 LPG carriers.

Dorian LPG chooses Kongsberg's tech for its fleet

With the installation of the software solution, Dorian LPG, owner and operator of very large gas carriers, plans to collect all critical data points from its entire VLGC fleet with the purpose to gain insight into signals coming from the fleet’s assets and enable realization of data-driven operations.