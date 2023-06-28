ABS launching new research projects to support maritime and offshore industries

June 28, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Classification society ABS and Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station (TEES) have launched a batch of new, funded research projects covering topics related to safety and performance in marine and offshore industries, such as ammonia as fuel, ship electrification and carbon capture and sequestration, among others.

The projects are part of a research agreement signed by the two parties at the Zachry Engineering Education Complex on the Texas A&M University campus.

The selected research topics will be funded by ABS and investigated in partnership with TEES.

“As a safety-focused organization operating at the forefront of these technologies, we recognize that additional research is needed to support the industry. ABS is proud to invest in and work alongside world-class universities such as Texas A&M to make additional advancements in these complex topics to support the adoption of new tools and systems that improve both safety and performance in the marine and offshore industries,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, and Chief Technology Officer.

Sharath Girimaji, Head of the Department of Ocean Engineering and ABS Ocean Engineering Department Chair, noted that the new projects seek to adapt, as appropriate, emerging techniques and technologies to enhance the safety of the maritime industry and bring about a smooth transition to clean energy.

As explained, the research agreement is part of the continuing collaboration between ABS and Texas A&M, which includes a recent endowment establishing the ABS Ocean Engineering Department Chair.

The research agreement will allow ABS to place research project awards toward TEES and Texas A&M over the next five years.

