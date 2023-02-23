ABS verifies non-flammable battery design for use at sea

February 23, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Classification society ABS has issued New Technology Qualification (NTQ) for non-flammable battery technology called Blue G for use at sea.

Image by Offshore Energy/Illustration

Developed by Gennal Engineering PTE, the new battery design is comprised of a water-based electrolyte solution, storage tank, stack cell and regulating pump.

The process of charging and discharging energy does not produce excess heat, which is a unique feature of the system, according to the company,

Gennal highlights the advantages of its system including scalability and a longer lifespan, which is more than 25 years, double that of a typical lithium-ion battery.

Furthermore, Gennal emphasizes the battery design’s recyclable feature showing that the vanadium electrolyte is easily extracted and recycled when the Blue G battery is decommissioned.

“Vanadium redox technology is a potential game changer in the application of batteries at sea. It has the advantages of a long lifespan, greatly improved energy capacity and an improved safety profile as a non-flammable product. This technology is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition in the maritime industry, supporting global decarbonization goals,” said Gareth Burton, ABS Vice President, Technology.

“We are glad to be partnering with ABS in achieving this qualification for Blue G. It reflects the confidence ABS has in Gennal in helping the industry to accelerate forward toward marine decarbonization,” said Alex Peck, Director of Gennal Engineering.

The new technology is now planned to move into prototype testing later this year.

Gennal Engineering Pte is system integration company specialized in power electronics and electrical engineering such as AC/DC, DC/AC conversion. The company also build low voltage variable speed Drives systems for land and marine industry.