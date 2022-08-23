Accelleron turbochargers to be used on J-ENG UE engines

August 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swiss turbocharger producer Accelleron, formerly ABB Turbocharging, and Japanese engine licenser Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG) have signed a technical agreement that authorizes the use of Accelleron turbochargers on the UE Engine, one of the world’s three largest brands of low-speed marine engines.

The Accelleron A255-L turbocharger for low-speed marine main engines. Courtesy of Accelleron

The UE Engine developed by J-ENG is continuously evolving by incorporating the latest technologies and future fuels in order to respond to market trends. The Accelleron A100-L / A200-L range of turbochargers is designed for low-speed marine main engines.

As explained, by raising volume flow with increased power density and compact design, the high efficiency and high-pressure ratios of turbocharging increase engine performance. This feature enhances the high fuel efficiency of the UE Engine and contributes to reducing fuel consumption.

It also contributes considerably to reduced CO2 emissions and decarbonizing ships installed with UE Engines, according to the two companies.

“The agreement between our two companies will strengthen both our offerings and we are proud that Accelleron turbochargers will be used in UE Engines going forward. Our experience and reliability make us confident that our … turbocharger technology can support the attainment of high fuel efficiency and lower emissions from UE Engines as ship operators take action to decarbonize the global shipping fleet,” Alexandros Karamitsos, Head of Global Sales for Product Line Low-Speed Turbochargers, Accelleron, commented.

The first Accelleron turbocharger A255-L was introduced on the latest UE Engine model, 6UEC33LSH -C2, produced by the J-ENG’s UE licensee in China, Zhejiang Yungpu Diesel Engine Co., Ltd, in July 2022.

J-ENG was established in April 2017 following the consolidation of Kobe Diesel with the diesel engine division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery.

Accelleron is a spin-off of Switzerland-based technology company ABB. Last month, ABB announced its decision to spin off Accelleron by way of a dividend in kind of Accelleron Industries Ltd’s shares to ABB’s shareholders. The move will enable both companies to focus on their respective core strategies.

Accelleron will be listed on SIX Swiss Exchange in October this year.