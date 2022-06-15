Acta Marine orders methanol-powered CSOVs

June 15, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

The Netherlands-based maritime support provider Acta Marine has signed a contract for the construction of two next-generation, Methanol MDO/HVO powered DP2 Construction Service Operating Vessels (CSOVs) at the Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

Acta Marine has also reserved options for two additional CSOVs for delivery at a later stage.

Source; Acta Marine

The vessels are primarily aimed at the offshore wind construction market and carry the new SX-216 TWIN-X Stern design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS that was exclusively designed for and in cooperation with Acta Marine.

”Acta Marine is growing along with the offshore wind construction market by ordering these two vessels while remaining one of the leaders in this field. The dedicated SX-216 design with a TWIN-X stern, an integrated walk-to-work gangway system and 3D crane and its hotel style accommodation represents a next step in responding to the market needs,” said Rob Boer, Managing Director at Acta Marine.

”A first in offshore wind this vessel will be capable of operating on dual fuel methanol and MDO/HVO enabling a strong carbon footprint reduction in the near future in combination with a battery power system. Furthermore, we are very excited that we have been able to sign an agreement with Tersan Shipyard that is well known for its quality and professionalism.”

The CSOVs measure 89 metres in length, 19 metres in width and, canaccommodate up to 135 people in 85 cabins.

They will be equipped with SMST’s Motion Compensated Gangway systems, mounted on integrated towers with height adjustment and personnel/cargo lifts.

Additionally, the vessels feature SMST 3D-motion compensated cranes with 6t lifting capacity. Cargo area is 500 square metres indoors, and 500 square metres outdoors. The vessels are expected to provide for walk-to-work transfer of personnel and cargo, efficient and safe in significant wave-heights (Hs) up to 3.0 metres, Acta Marine said.

The first two vessels are scheduled for delivery in the second and the third quarter of 2024.

”We are very pleased that Acta Marine has chosen Tersan for this project. We are looking forward to the cooperation and to deliver the new vessels to the growing renewables industry,” said Sakir Erdogan, BD Director at Tersan Shipyard.

Acta Marine said that the company sees methanol as one of the most viable alternatives to minimize the carbon footprint in the marine space, and more specifically for offshore vessels.

”Dual fuel methanol driven propulsion trains score high in terms of technology readiness and are eligible for further enhancement to a single fuel methanol upgrade at a later stage. This will allow early application of significant CO2 reduction measures now, while still allowing net-zero operations over the life of the ship,” said Simon Anink, General Manager at Acta Marine.

Register for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference: