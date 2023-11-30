ACWA Power launches Uzbekistan’s first green hydrogen project

November 30, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

ACWA Power, a Saudi developer, investor and operator of power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants worldwide, and officials from Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia have inaugurated the first phase of a 3,000-ton-per-year green hydrogen project in Uzbekistan.

Courtesy of ACWA Power

The project will be an integrated facility, with a commissioning target set for December 2024, and as mentioned above, it is expected to generate 3,000 tons of green hydrogen a year.

According to ACWA Power, it will be developed in two phases. The first phase, a 3,000-ton green ammonia pilot project, is already underway following the signing of the hydrogen purchase and power purchase agreements in May 2023. Once the second phase is complete, 2.4 GW of wind energy will power the production of 500,000 tons of green ammonia per year.

When completed in full, ACWA Power said that this will be the company’s second utility-scale green hydrogen project after the NEOM green hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia, which is a joint venture between ACWA Power, NEOM and Air Products.

Mohammad Abunayyan, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, ACWA Power, commented: “We are honored that the leadership of Uzbekistan has bestowed their trust in our capabilities to develop the country’s first green hydrogen project… I would like to extend my gratitude to all those who have contributed to the success of these projects and reaffirm our enduring commitment to continue our collaboration and investment in Uzbekistan’s bright, sustainable future.”

Uzbekistan is said to be ACWA Power’s second-largest market in terms of investments. The company’s portfolio in this country includes 12 projects, 11 of which are fully renewable.

To remind, ACWA Power, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy and Uzkimyosanoat, an Uzbekistan-owned chemical company, signed extensive heads of terms agreements to develop a green hydrogen facility and a green ammonia pilot project in Uzbekistan in January 2023.