World's 'largest' green hydrogen plant construction reaches 80% completion

Business Developments & Projects
June 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia has reached an 80% construction completion across all sites, the US-based industrial gases company Air Products said.

As informed, the 80% completion was achieved across the green hydrogen facility, wind garden, solar farm and transmission grid, with milestone equipment being received and installed, including wind turbines, hydrogen storage vessels, electrolyzers, cold box and pipe racks.

“The 4 GW solar and wind power generation sites are scheduled for completion by mid-2026, with first ammonia product availability expected in 2027,” Air Products informed.

The world’s ‘largest’ green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility run on renewable energy is being established by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, an equal production joint venture of ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM.

This mega-plant is expected to produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen in the form of green ammonia as a cost-effective solution for transportation and industrial sectors globally.

Specifically, the project is said to be based on ‘proven’ technologies. Novel aspects include the integration of these technologies, particularly at this scale, and utilizing ammonia to transport the hydrogen to global markets. The project aims to save the world about five million metric tonnes per year of carbon emissions (CO2).

Covering an area of over 300 square kilometers of land and located at Oxagon in Saudi Arabia’s region of NEOM, NGHC is said to be aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Saudi Green Initiative. The plant is planned to operate entirely on around 4 GW of renewable electricity, generated from dedicated on-site wind and solar plants.

