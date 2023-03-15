AD Ports pens Head of Terms for multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire Port, Republic of Congo

March 15, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

UAE-based port operator AD Ports Group signed today a Head of Terms (HoT) with the Ministry of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, for a new multipurpose terminal in Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo.

Image credit AD Ports

Under the HoT, AD Ports Group has the exclusive right to invest in the development, operation, and management of the “New Mole Port” that will handle containers, general cargo, break-bulk and other types of cargo.

AD Ports plans to provide the new facility with digital services and technology solutions to enhance its efficiency including design, implementation, and operation of a single-window, software development, digital architecture, business analytics, digital operations support and digital transformation.

“AD Ports Group continues to expand its operations globally, working with partners to develop world-class port, logistics and maritime facilities in key commercial hubs. We see significant potential for developing a multipurpose terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire, particularly given the port’s key role in the energy sector. As always, we are grateful for the support of the UAE’s leadership in enabling us to develop this new opportunity and supporting our international ambitions. We value the trust of the Congo Government in our capabilities and our commitment to deploying our expertise in supporting its development plans,” Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said.

“AD Ports Group has quickly developed an outstanding reputation for the development of advanced, innovation-enabled port and maritime facilities, and we are pleased to work with them on the development of the new terminal at Pointe Noire Port. Their experience and global network will no doubt add significant value to our efforts to make the “New Mole Port” in Pointe Noire one of the best performing ports on the central west coast of the African continent,” Mr. Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso, Minister of International Cooperation and Promotion of Public Private Partnership of the Republic of Congo, said.

The HoT agreement runs for one year from the date of signing and could lead to a concession agreement subject to technical, legal, commercial, and environmental due diligence.