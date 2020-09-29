ADNOC L&S wins 25-year deal to service petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi

September 29, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

ADNOC Logistics and Services, the shipping and maritime logistics subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has signed a 25-year deal to service all petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi on behalf of the Petroleum Ports Authority (PPA).

The agreement includes the onshore Jebel Dhanna Ruwais Petroleum Port and the offshore Das Island, Zirku Island, and Mubarraz Petroleum Ports in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Under the deal, ADNOC L&S will provide a range of port services to PPA including pilotage, towage, and line handling.

“This new agreement with PPA is a natural evolution of our close collaboration over many years and will allow us to utilize our resources strategically, and drive innovation that will boost performance, enhance efficiency and deliver a seamless end-to-end service at all Abu Dhabi Petroleum Ports,” Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC L&S, said.

Captain Jasim Al Khamiri, Senior Vice President, PPA, added the long term service agreement was the first of its kind in the UAE.

ADNOC L&S manages a fleet of 44 vessels and charters a similar number. These include anchor handling tug vessels, platform supply vessels, safety standby vessels, landing craft, and crew boats.

In marine services, ADNOC L&S owns and manages a fleet of 46 vessels, including diving support, pilot boats, tug boats, and maintenance vessels.

In 2019, the company’s marine services team completed 8,659 dives, 741 towages, 2,022 line-handling jobs for incoming vessels, 5,630 pilotages and 2,806 vessel berths.

ADNOC L&S operates logistics bases in Ruwais, Fujairah, and Mussafah.