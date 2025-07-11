Vallourec's orders surge with ADNOC, CNOOC and PetroChina deals
July 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French provider of tubular solutions Vallourec has secured a number of new contracts under which it is set to deliver oil country tubular goods (OCTG) to the UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as well as CNOOC and PetroChina in Iraq.

ADNOC has placed an order described as significant for the supply of over 30,000 tons of carbon steel tubulars and associated accessories featuring VAM premium connections. The order is part of the parties’ ongoing long-term agreement (LTA) for the supply of OCTG.

The agreement also involves an integrated suite of services, such as VAM Field Service and value-added digital solutions designed to optimize installation and maintenance practices.

To meet the project’s supply and delivery requirements, production will be carried out across Vallourec’s industrial sites in Brazil, China, and Indonesia.

According to Vallourec, this order fully aligns with ADNOC’s target of reaching 5 million barrels per day of production by 2027.

Laurent Dubedout, Senior Vice President OCTG, Services and Accessories at Vallourec, said: “This contract reflects Vallourec’s unwavering commitment to supplying ADNOC with premium products and services, built on decades of operational excellence in the Middle East. Thanks to our track record and field-proven efficiencies, we continue to deliver state-of-the-art OCTG solutions and related services to major operators like ADNOC.”

In a separate statement, Vallourec announced it had secured two contracts to supply OCTG to support the drilling operations of CNOOC and PetroChina in Iraq, carrying a potential revenue of over $130 million.

The contracts cover the supply of carbon steel and Super-13Cr steel OCTG products with VAM premium connections. Deliveries are scheduled throughout 2025 and 2026.

“These contracts come in the context of recent announcements from Iraq’s Ministry of Oil to increase the country’s oil production capacity from 4.1M bpd in 2025 to 6M bpd in 2029,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Vallourec Group.

“With these awards, CNOOC and PetroChina have acknowledged Vallourec’s competitiveness and ability to supply significant quantities of premium material in a short time frame. VAM connections are more than ever praised by operators in Iraq and across the Middle East for their robustness and ease of use, which supports the choice of VAM as a standard for their operations.”

Vallourec secured a number of contracts recently, namely, a notice of award to supply OCTG to Algeria’s national oil & gas company Sonatrach, a contract with Allseas, described as major, for the supply of line pipes for what is said to be one of the world’s largest deepwater fields, as well as a contract with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for the supply of OCTG for drilling operations.

Most recently, the French company secured a contract defined as large for the supply of OCTG for drilling operations in Qatar, representing over $50 million in potential revenue. The news came some two weeks after the completion of the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, a provider of thermal insulation pipe coating services for the offshore oil and gas industry, from Mattr for $17.5 million.

