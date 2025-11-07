Back to overview
AET orders LNG dual-fuel Suezmax duo

Business Developments & Projects
November 7, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-headquartered owner and operator of crude and product tankers AET has awarded shipbuilding contracts to South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for two LNG dual-fuel Suezmax tankers.

Illustration only; Courtesy of AET

AET revealed the order on November 7 as part of its dual-fuel fleet expansion strategy. In addition, the move will enable the company to have dual-fuel capability in all the tanker sectors, including Aframax, shuttle tankers, Suezmax, and very large crude carrier (VLCC).

According to AET, the newbuilds will feature Everllence 6G70ME-C10.5-GI main engine, designed for fuel efficiency and to minimize methane-slip.

The tankers will also be equipped with SVESSEL Intelligent Smart Ship Solution for real-time monitoring and data-driven optimization of performance and safety, SAVER Stator-D (Duct), SARB (Rudder Bulb) and SAVER-Fins for enhanced hydrodynamic efficiency and reduced fuel consumption, as well as variable frequency drive (VFD) systems and a hybrid vertical bow design that further improves propulsion efficiency and lowers emissions.

Nick Potter, President & CEO of AET, said: “This marks another important step in building a more sustainable fleet and supporting our customers’ decarbonisation ambitions. With these newbuilds, our dual-fuel fleet will grow to 18 vessels, a clear demonstration of the progress we’re making in delivering more energy with less emissions.

“Through continued collaboration with industry partners, we’re investing in technologies that deliver lower-carbon energy solutions today while keeping firmly on course towards a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030 as part of our Energy Transition Strategy.”

AET currently operates 11 LNG dual-fuel vessels, including nine owned and two chartered, and has two newbuilds on charter with Singfar. The addition of these two newbuilds will bring the total to 15 LNG dual-fuel vessels in AET’s fleet.

LNG is one of several alternative fuel pathways the Singaporean tanker owner is pursuing, alongside ammonia and other emerging low-carbon fuels, as part of its Energy Transition Strategy.

The company also has three ammonia dual-fuel newbuilds underway.

