AET welcomes second LNG-powered VLCC for long-term charter with Shell

October 30, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

AET, a Singapore-based petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad, has taken delivery of its second LNG dual-fuel very large crude carrier (VLCC) for a long-term charter to Shell.

Courtesy of AET

The vessel named Eagle Ventura is the sister vessel to the Eagle Vellore, which was handed over on a long-term charter to Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited in August this year.

The Eagle Venture is also the fourth of its kind in AET’s fleet.

The vessel was built at the Hanwha Ocean shipyard in Geoje, South Korea, and AET announced its delivery on October 30, 2023, in a brief social media update.

The third vessel in this series is under construction at the Korean shipyard and is scheduled for delivery later this year on a long-term charter to Shell Tankers (Singapore) Private Limited.

Classed by Lloyd’s Register, the three ships feature optimized hull forms and propellers, wake improvement ducts, and rudder bulbs to further improve their energy efficiency.

The VLCCs comply with IMO’s 2025 EEDI Phase III and achieve a 99% reduction in sulphur oxides, 85% reduction in nitrogen oxides, and 95% particulate matter.

