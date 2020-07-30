AET takes delivery of 2nd Petrobras-chartered shuttle tanker from SHI

July 30, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has delivered Eagle Paulinia to AET Tankers, a petroleum logistics unit of Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad.

The dynamic positioning (DP2) shuttle tanker is part of a series of four vessels, purpose-built for long-term charter to Brazilian oil and gas major Petrobras.

AET said that the ship was delivered to Petrobras on July 24, and is now en-route to Rio de Janeiro to commence her duties.

The shuttle tanker will be joining her sister vessel, Eagle Petrolina and the two DPSTs the company is currently operating in the Brazilian Basin.

The four 152,000 DWT vessels have been built to Petrobras’ technical requirements for DP2 shuttle tankers in a collaboration with SHI, DNV-GL, and Eaglestar and will be in full compliance with IMO NOx Tier 3 and SOx emission requirements, AET said.

Each vessel is equipped with electrical driven cargo pumps for enhanced fuel efficiency, high power thrusters and are fully capable of operating in weather conditions expected for their class.

“AET together with the Eaglestar and Samsung Heavy Industries teams took extra health and safety precautions given the pandemic situation to ensure the safe and successful construction and deliveries,” AET said.

“These second-generation DP2 shuttle tankers are a testament to AET’s continued commitment to high-quality and eco-responsible operations.”

AET currently operates eight DP2 shuttle tankers and has a further nine shuttle tankers under construction to be delivered between 2020 to 2022.