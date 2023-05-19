After Brazil, Equinor appoints TechnipFMC for work offshore Norway

May 19, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

TechnipFMC has secured what it describes as a “significant” contract with Equinor to provide riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Under the agreement, TechnipFMC will provide production enhancement, production data, and pre-plug-and-abandonment services to Equinor using the RLWI method.

The two-year contract will run from 2024 to 2025, with options to extend for each of the three subsequent years.

According to the company, RLWI enables well interventions from a monohull vessel, eliminating the need for a riser and the rig required to connect the riser to the subsea well. Instead, remotely operated well control systems are used to facilitate operations on the seabed.

This is said to reduce cost and complexity, increase efficiency, and accelerate the timeframe for increased production.

“TechnipFMC has been providing RLWI services to Equinor since 2006. Over that period, the average duration of an intervention has been reduced by nearly two-thirds thanks to improvements in process and technology, aided by the collaborative relationship with Equinor’s dedicated RLWI team,” Jonathan Landes, President of Subsea at TechnipFMC.

This award will be included in inbound orders in the second quarter of 2023. TechnipFMC defines a “significant” contract as being worth between $75 million and $250 million.

Speaking about the most recent cooperation between the two companies, Equinor revealed on 10 May that it had handed out a contract for subsea umbilicals, risers and flowlines (SURF) to TechnipFMC for its recently sanctioned oil and gas project in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.