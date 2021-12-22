AIDA Cruises takes delivery of 2nd LNG-powered cruise ship

December 22, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

German cruise line AIDA Cruises has taken delivery of its second liquified natural gas (LNG) powered cruise ship AIDAcosma from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

AIDACosma (Courtesy of AIDA Cruises)

As disclosed, from the end of February, Hamburg will be the first ‘home port’ for AIDAcosma. The first of altogether six metropolis voyages is scheduled for 26 February 2022 while the inauguration ceremony is to take place in Hamburg on 9 April 2022.

Felix Eichhorn, president of AIDA Cruises, said at the ceremony: “Today marks an important milestone on our journey to emission-neutral cruising. With AIDAcosma and her sister ship AIDAnova, two of the most innovative cruise ships in the world belong to our fleet in terms of sustainable cruising as well as the very special guest experience and product diversity”.

AIDA Cruises added that from 23 April to 15 October 15 2022, AIDAcosma will offer voyages from Palma and Barcelona. The one-week “Mediterranean Treasures” will also include Florence, Rome and Corsica. In the fall, the ship sets course for Dubai, the company says.

At the end of October, the 337-metre-long AIDAcosma completed its river conveyance along the river Ems, the process unique to ships built at Meyer Werft shipyard, which is situated inland along the Ems river so that the vessel must make the journey backwards and down the river to get to the North Sea.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago LNG-powered AIDAcosma completes river conveyance Posted: about 1 month ago

As a contribution to achieving the Paris climate targets and the European Green Deal, AIDA Cruises recently revealed plans to have a carbon-neutral fleet by 2040, ten years ahead of the climate targets set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Together with research, science and industry partners, the company is developing innovative solutions and using technologies with the aim of putting the first zero-emission ship into service as early as 2030.