Aker BP hands out subsea contracts for Trell & Trine project

August 11, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Aker Solutions has secured a contract with Aker BP to provide the subsea production system for the Trell & Trine field development, located in the Alvheim area of the North Sea.

With a planned investment of about $700 million, the project involves a subsea tie-back of approximately 21 kilometres to the Alvheim FPSO, via the existing Eat Kameleon subsea manifold.

For this project, Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including three horizontal subsea trees, two manifolds, control systems, close to 30 kilometres of subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work.

The work will start immediately with final deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

“This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Aker BP and Subsea 7 in the Aker BP Subsea Alliance”, said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ Subsea business.

“The partnership enables Aker Solutions to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to a positive final investment decision. We look forward to continuing our alliance with Aker BP and Subsea 7, with a continued focus on safe, efficient, and reliable operations.”

In a separate announcement, Subsea 7 said it has also won a contract with Aker BP for the Trell & Trine field development.

The contract covers engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the pipelines, spools, protection covers and tie-ins using key vessels from Subsea 7’s fleet. The production pipeline is a pipe-in-pipe design.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Stavanger, Norway.

Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Vigra, Norway and offshore operations are expected to take place in 2023 and 2024.

To remind, Aker BP, and its partners Petoro and LOTOS Exploration & Production Norge, submitted the development plan for the Trell & Trine project to the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Aasland, on 10 August.

This development will utilise the planned extended lifetime for the Alvheim field, increase production, and reduce both unit costs and CO2 per barrel, according to the partners.

Production is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025.