Aker Solutions breaks order intake record with new Aker BP contracts

December 20, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian oilfield services provider Aker Solutions has secured multiple contracts with compatriot oil and gas company Aker BP, which combined represent the largest value of contract awards in a single quarter in its history.

Following Aker BP’s submission of plans for development and operation (PDOs), Aker Solutions and alliance partners have signed contracts for the field development projects Yggdrasil, Valhall PWP-Fenris and Skarv Satellites.

The projects will represent about NOK 50 billion (close to €4.8 billion) of order intake in the fourth quarter of 2022, said to be Aker Solutions’ highest-ever quarterly order intake.

They will be executed through Aker BP’s alliance models, where Aker Solutions works together with partners Aker BP, Subsea 7, Siemens Energy and ABB Norway. A key element is to secure a significant proportion of local deliveries.

At its yard in Verdal, Aker Solutions said it will invest in a robotized and automated production line to safeguard execution and schedules for the projects through significantly increased productivity and HSSE performance.

“These contracts combined is the largest value of contract awards in a single quarter in Aker Solutions history,” said Kjetel Digre, Aker Solutions CEO. “Through the alliance models, we ensure win-win solutions and the best possible collaboration and resource-utilization in the execution phase. In addition, there will be strong collaboration with deliveries from other key sub-suppliers, including Worley Rosenberg in Stavanger, Leirvik AS at Stord and AS Nymo in Arendal.”

Yggdrasil (formerly NOAKA)

For Yggdrasil, Aker Solutions is in charge of the EPC and offshore hook-up of the 28,000 tons Hugin A PdQ (formerly NOA PdQ) production platform and its 20,500 tons steel jacket substructure, and for the 2,100 tons Hugin B (formerly Frøy) normally unmanned wellhead platform and the accompanying jacket substructure.

Work for Hugin A will be executed in the Fixed Facilities Alliance consisting of Aker BP, Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy. Fabrication of the Hugin A jacket will start in Q3 2023 and the topside in Q4 2023. Fabrication of the Hugin B wellhead platform is planned to start in the first half of 2024.

The Hugin A topside will be assembled at Aker Solutions’ Stord yard, representing the largest topside ever assembled at the yard, while the Hugin B wellhead platform and its substructure will be fabricated at the company’s yard in Verdal.

In addition, Aker Solutions will deliver the complete subsea production system for the development, including 40 standardized vertical subsea trees, Vectus 6.0-based control system modules, topside control systems, nine off six-slot templates and manifolds, wellheads and associated tie-in systems, as well as eight static umbilicals with a total length of 90 kilometers.

The work will be executed in the Subsea Alliance. Manufacturing is planned to start in the first half of 2023, with final deliveries planned in 2028.

Valhall PWP – Fenris (formerly King Lear)

For Valhall PWP, Aker Solutions will provide EPC and offshore hook-up of the 15,500 tons Valhall production and wellhead platform (PWP) including its jacket substructure as well as a bridge, which will be executed with Aker BP and ABB Norway, and EPC and offshore hook-up of the 2,600 tons Fenris unmanned wellhead platform and its substructure.

Engineering is starting this month. Fabrication of the Valhall PWP topside and its jacket is planned to start in Q4 2023. Fabrication of the Fenris platform is planned to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

The subsea scope includes the manufacture in Moss and delivery of three umbilicals with a total length of about 50 kilometers. Aker Solutions will also provide the modification work of the existing Valhall field center to enable the tie-in of the Valhall PWP- and Fenris platforms to the existing facilities.

Skarv Satellite project

Aker Solutions will deliver the complete subsea production system for the Skarv Satellites project, including seven standardized vertical subsea trees, Vectus 6.0-based control system modules, topside control systems, three off four slot template and manifolds, one cluster manifold, wellheads, tie-in and connection systems, and one dynamic and five static umbilicals with a total length of about 60 kilometers.

The work will be executed in the Subsea Alliance. Final deliveries are planned during the first half of 2025.

The Norwegian company is also in charge of modification work of the existing Skarv FPSO to enable the tie-back and integration of the Skarv Satellites project, to be connected to the existing infrastructure. Aker Solutions has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Aker BP to initiate engineering and procurement related to long-lead items for this topside modification scope, with the intention to convert to a full EPCI contract to be awarded.

