Aker Solutions buying compatriot consultancy to support growth strategy

February 7, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Aker Solutions is acquiring Unitech Power Systems, a Norway-based electrical power systems consultant, as part of its growth strategy and with the aim of further accelerating its transformation.

Aker Solutions states that the acquisition is an important step towards the company creating an engineering consultancy business driving the energy transition.

The acquisition is expected to drive growth in markets supported by the energy transition by leveraging Unitech Power Systems’ expertise and track record with Aker Solutions’ existing front-end, engineering and project management capabilities.

The all-cash transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022 at an undisclosed value.

According to Marte Mogstad, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ engineering business, the new addition will be an important partner for the company’s engineering business and EPC projects, and the two parties will collaborate to develop consultancy services across emerging energy value chains.

“The energy transition will unlock large investments across multiple industries. Aker Solutions has capabilities and solutions that are transferable into new offerings and markets,” said Kjetel Digre, Aker Solutions CEO.

“We are excited to announce that we are enhancing our engineering offering into consultancy services. This acquisition is the first building block in creating a leading engineering consultancy business.”

Most recent news from Aker Solutions state that the company is seeing growing demand for its services, which will enable it to further increase its headcount this year.

In the statement from mid-January, the Norwegian firm said it is growing rapidly within low-carbon solutions for oil & gas production and renewable energy and that it had appointed a new senior vice president for communications.