Aker Solutions to deliver subsea equipment for TotalEnergies’ oil development off Brazil

January 17, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Aker Solutions has secured a contract with French energy giant TotalEnergies for the delivery of the subsea production system, tools and related EPCI interfaces for the Lapa South West field construction offshore Brazil.

The development concept located in the pre-salt Santos Basin is a subsea tie-back to the Cidade de Caraguatatuba FPSO, using existing facilities and infrastructure.

Aker Solutions will deliver a subsea production system including up to three subsea trees and control systems, tie-in, structures and subsea umbilicals, as well as associated equipment and installation work.

The scope also covers EPCI interface management, in partnership with Saipem Brazil, and control system upgrade of the existing subsea trees.

Work will start immediately with deliveries scheduled from the first quarter of 2024 until the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company did not reveal any other details about the contract, but did say it is “sizeable”, meaning it is worth between NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion (approximately between €46.5 million and €139.7 million).

“We are pleased to be selected to execute the Lapa South West subsea project. The Brazilian offshore market is becoming increasingly diverse with regard to work scope and customer opportunity,” said Maria Peralta, Executive Vice President and Head of Aker Solutions’ Subsea business.

“We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with TotalEnergies, as representative of Lapa JV, to the Brazilian market and to further enhance the hydrocarbon potential of Brazil.”

Related Article Posted: 1 day ago TotalEnergies reveals plans to invest $1 billion in oil development off Brazil Posted: 1 day ago

The Lapa Field consortium is comprised of TotalEnergies, holding 45 per cent, Shell, holding 30 per cent, and Repsol Sinopec Brasil, holding 25 per cent.

Discovered in 2007, the field is situated in the BM-S-9 block, which was split into two sub-blocks following the discovery of Sapinhoá. Full commercial production started in late 2016 through the 100,000 b/d FPSO Cidade de Caraguatatuba MV27.

Just yesterday, TotalEnergies announced it had approved a final investment decision (FID) for the oil development project, representing an investment of approximately $1 billion.

The production start-up at the Lapa South West project is expected in 2025, increasing production from the Lapa field by 25,000 barrels of oil per day, bringing the overall production to 60,000 barrels of oil per day.