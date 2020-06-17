Aker Solutions unveils new workover concept

Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions has developed a modified workover system that enables faster and more cost-effective planned interventions.

The concept will pioneer on Equinor’s Visund field in the North Sea.

Workover systems enable safe well access for subsea installation and completion, diagnostics, maintenance, repairs, enhanced production and finally plugging and abandonment.

The operational concept entails delivering Aker Solutions’ multiWOS system by vessel and landing the system on either a subsea platform or a well.

The vessel then extracts, and the rig picks up the stack and commences the intervention campaign.

The mobilization of the workover system can be executed well in advance of the intervention activities, hence the operator will have more flexibility both before and after operations, as the system can be parked subsea.

The main concept advantage to more traditional approach is that the system stays subsea and not onboard the rig.

Other advantages include: Use of existing multiWOS system; Modification and re-use of existing components; Reduced work in ‘red zone’; Greatly reduced skidding, handling and lifting on the rig; Safe and efficient operations.

“This project has been a joint collaboration between Equinor and Aker Solutions from the start. The new intervention concept is faster, more cost effective and safer than traditional workover systems,” said Andreas Kraabøl, VP Subsea Lifecycle Services, Norway.

The system and associated equipment modification and delivery will be in spring 2021 to perform intervention operations on Visund.

The Visund field northeast of Gullfaks has a water depth of 335 metres and also 23 Aker Solutions subsea trees.

Interventions will play an increasingly important role operationally in the future for Visund to increase oil recovery.