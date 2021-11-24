Aleron unveils crane-deployed subsea decommissioning tools (Video)

November 24, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

ROV solutions, tooling and products specialist Aleron Limited has launched two crane-deployed decommissioning solutions focused on the removal of subsea pipelines and their surrounding protection.

The Aleron Mattress Orientation, Lifting and Extraction (M.O.L.E) tool has been designed to safely recover subsea concrete mattresses during decommissioning activities, Aleron said.

Deployed by the vessel crane, guided, and monitored by the ROV, it ensures as much contact with the mattress area as possible to minimize the risk of falling parts if the mattress is not fully intact. All four grab points work independently to secure awkwardly positioned mattresses.

The second solution, the Aleron Pipe Recovery Tool is designed to recover varying lengths of pipe from the seabed floor and return to deck or lifting basket during decommissioning operations.

It can be surface fed and controlled or hot stabbed and ROV controlled. The tool consists of a load beam with two large pipe grabs positioned at either end of the tool with a total SWL of 16Te.

The Pipe Recovery Tool can have the addition of rotary saws to cut and lift within one operation reducing the number of crane operations taking tools in and out of the splash zone.

According to Aleron, with decommissioning activity intensifying and an accelerating energy transition, the introduction of timely and cost-efficient decommissioning solutions is more crucial than ever before.

“We are thrilled to bring these new innovative solutions to market. The Aleron operation model will be to cross share technicians as much as possible to reduce the POB numbers offshore and significantly help our customers reduce costs,” said Gary McConnell, managing director at Aleron.

“We have already received a great level of interest in our new Decom solutions and anticipate a busy 2022 for mobilisations.”