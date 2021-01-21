Aleron bringing its divisions under one roof

January 21, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Aleron Group has announced a high-level organisation restructure to align with its strategic growth plans to consolidate product and service offerings.

The Group consisting of individual entities, Aleron Subsea and ROVQUIP, will now formally become a single entity, know as Aleron Limited.

The division of Aleron Subsea originally launched in 2009 and founded on decades of experience in remote operated vehicles.

It designs and manufactures flexible ROV systems including AUXROV, TRACKROV and most recently MultiROV.

Joining the group in 2014, ROVQUIP, provided the complimentary service of custom and standard subsea tooling for either purchase or rental globally, as well as expert knowledge in concept design.

Gary McConnell, commercial director, said:

“Combining the decades of experience housed with these brands will strengthen the Aleron packaged solutions, as well as bringing increased efficiencies to our clients by being able to contract with one entity.”

This restructure also follows the company’s recent expansion to an enhanced new facility in Aberdeenshire.

The company said it will “continue to challenge conventional thinking, offering their clients responsive, efficient and bespoke specialised ROV solutions globally.”

To remind, Aleron also recently established a partnership with marine engineering services company, Ripen Marine Contractors (RMC).

Specifically, the deal will see the two companies collaborate to supply ROVQUIP’s ROV Tooling products & customised ROV skid solutions to the West African region.