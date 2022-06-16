Alfa Laval acquires tank cleaning firm Scanjet

June 16, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish sustainable solutions provider Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire Scanjet, a compatriot supplier of marine tank cleaning equipment.

Photo: Alfa Laval

The deal adds Scanjet’s tank management solutions to Alfa Laval’s tanker offering, creating a complete portfolio for cargo tank needs.

With more than 50 years of experience, Scanjet has expanded from fixed and portable tank cleaning equipment into intelligent tank management.

Scanjet’s solutions and organisation will become part of Alfa Laval per an agreement signed on 16 June 2022.

“Scanjet is a tank cleaning innovator with exciting developments in the pipeline,” Peter Nielsen, President of Marine Separation & Heat Transfer at Alfa Laval, said.

“For tanker owners and many other marine customers, there will be valuable synergies when Scanjet solutions enter the Alfa Laval portfolio.”

Comprehensive cargo tank solutions

Scanjet’s technology will complete a portfolio for every cargo tank need, joining Framo submersible cargo pumps, Smit inert gas systems and other Alfa Laval solutions.

In addition to tank cleaning equipment, Scanjet’s offering comprises the ITAMA system for intelligent tank management. The ITAMA system integrates key aspects of tank maintenance, from tank cleaning to real-time monitoring of tank level, temperature and pressure.

“Besides safeguarding the cargo and vessel, optimized tank management contributes to sustainable shipping,” Nielsen said.

“For example, it reduces the water and energy consumption connected with tank cleaning. By gathering all tank-related solutions within the Alfa Laval portfolio, we will be able to support efficiency in every angle of cargo handling.”

Based in Sweden, Scanjet has manufacturing facilities in Sweden, Poland and Indonesia, with additional assembly sites in Norway and the UK. These facilities will be incorporated into Alfa Laval’s existing operations.