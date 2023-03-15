Alfa Laval joins First Movers Coalition to boost net-zero drive

March 15, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Alfa Laval, a Swedish-based supplier of products and solutions for heat transfer, separation and fluid handling, has joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a global initiative launched to boost decarbonisation efforts.

Illustration; Photo by: Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval’s membership is a part of the company’s commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2030.

By reducing its own CO2 emissions in Scope 3 (related to the steel the company is using in its products) and throughout the value chain, Alfa Laval expects to contribute to meeting the 1.5-degree target defined in the Paris Agreement.

“This is yet another important step in bringing our sustainability commitment and targets to life. We have several partnerships and collaborations in place already and expect more to come, as we believe that to truly make a difference and support the Paris Agreement we need to partner up across companies and approaches and develop solutions together. Being part of the FMC is one more step in the right direction,” said Anna Celsing, Head of Sustainability at Alfa Laval.

The FMC is a coalition of companies joining purchasing power to support the decarbonization of seven sectors of industry and long-distance transport that produce hard-to-abate CO2 emissions.

It was launched in 2021 by US President Joe Biden, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, at the United Nations’ COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Seven of the chosen sectors — steel, cement, aluminum, chemicals, shipping, aviation, and trucking—account for more than a third of global carbon emissions, but do not have cost-competitive clean energy alternatives to fossil fuels.

The eighth, direct air capture, could reduce atmospheric carbon-dioxide levels to help achieve net-zero global emissions but also requires technological innovation to reach commercial viability, the partners revealed.