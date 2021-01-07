Alfa Laval PureBallast 2 systems win USCG approval
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) issued its type approval for Alfa Laval PureBallast 2 ballast water treatment system.
The system underwent some technical modifications in order to become compliant with the USCG’s testing regime.
With the modifications in place, a PureBallast 2 system with a Boll & Kirsch filter completed the tests in April 2020, and the solution has now received USCG type approval.
“We are proud to bring USCG type approval to owners who selected PureBallast early on,” says Peter Sahlén, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast.
“A ballast water treatment system should last as long as the vessel, and we are committed supporting PureBallast customers throughout that lifetime. No matter when they made their purchase, Alfa Laval is behind them.”
The USCG Ballast Water Discharge Standard has been in force since June 2012.
During an initial period, certain IMO-approved systems have been approved for use in United States waters as Alternative Management Systems (AMS).
However, today in order to deballast in United States waters, a vessel’s ballast water treatment system must be type approved by the USCG.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Full-flow electro-chlorination BWM systems hands-down winner
Full-flow electro-chlorination ballast water management technology is more effective than ultra-viol...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 6 months ago
Alfa Laval inks deals to deliver PureBallast 3 to about 40 vessels
Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval, specializing in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and flui...Posted: 6 months ago
-
Posted: 2 days ago
ClassNK: Large number of ships still waiting for 2022 to install BWM systems
Ship classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) said that the installation deadlines based...Posted: 2 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Overseas Shipholding Group opts for oneTank
Tanker shipping company Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) has chosen oneTank™, a Seattle-based ballas...Posted: about 1 month ago