Allseas to install 700-kilometer natural gas pipeline offshore Mexico

September 21, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Allseas has won a contract with TC Energy (TCE) to install the offshore stretch of the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.

The 700-kilometer natural gas pipeline will run south along the coast from Tuxpan through the Gulf of Mexico to Coatzacoalcos and Dos Bocas.

Allseas’ scope covers engineering and construction, as well as the fabrication of tie-in structures.

Pipelaying is expected to commence at the end of 2023, with the pipeline planned to be in service by mid-2025.

The company said that the Southeast Gateway Pipeline is its second pipeline in Mexico, in addition to the installation of the 685-kilometer long Sur de Texas-Tuxpan in 2017 which moves natural gas supply from basins in Texas to southern Mexico.

TCE is building the $4.5 billion deepwater gas pipeline in partnership with the Mexican state-owned power utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to secure the power supply in southeastern Mexico.

Germany’s EUROPIPE recently received an order to supply the pipe for the project.

The Southeast Gateway Pipeline will transport around 37 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.

