German firm secures major order for Mexico’s new deepwater gas pipeline

September 16, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Germany-based EUROPIPE has received an order from the North American TC Energy (TCE) to supply the pipe for the Southeast Gateway Pipeline project in the Gulf of Mexico.

TCE is building the $4.5 billion offshore gas pipeline in partnership with the Mexican state-owned power utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to secure the power supply in southeastern Mexico.

EUROPIPE, a joint venture of Salzgitter Mannesmann and Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Hüttenwerke, received the order for the project at the end of August.

The scope includes the supply of 265,000 tons of pipe (365 kilometers), including anti-corrosion coating.

Around half of the 36″ (DN 914 mm) thick-wall pipeline pipes will be supplied by EUROPIPE Mülheim.

The raw material for the pipe production is provided by the company’s shareholders, while the EUROPIPE subsidiary MÜLHEIM Pipecoatings is responsible for the external coating and internal lining of the pipes.

Southeast Gateway Pipeline will run from Tuxpan in the state of Veracruz through the Gulf of Mexico to Coatzacoalcos in the state of Veracruz and Dos Bocas in the state of Tabasco.

The new 715-kilometer deepwater pipeline will transport around 37 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. It is scheduled to come on stream in mid-2025.