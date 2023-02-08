Allseas to install pipeline for Eastern Mediterranean gas field expansion project

February 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Allseas has been appointed to carry out the pipeline installation scope for phase one of a gas field expansion project in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The company’s vessels Solitaire and Oceanic will execute the work comprising approximately 150 kilometers of 20-inch pipeline from the Tamar field to the Tamar platform and a mix of small and large subsea structures in water depths ranging from 240 to 1,660 meters.

Allseas’ scope also covers the design, fabrication, and installation of two PLETs, four jumpers and 19 crossing structures, installation of umbilicals and pre-commissioning of the pipeline system, including flooding, gauging, testing, dewatering and nitrogen purging.

The company will execute the installation scope for phase one of the Tamar expansion project in the third quarter of 2024.

Last month it was reported that Greece’s Corinth Pipeworks was selected to deliver approximately 155 kilometers of steel pipes for the Tamar gas field optimization development.

The Tamar gas reservoir was discovered in January 2009 and developed within four years, fast-tracked to meet immediate local needs after Egypt stopped supplying Israel with natural gas. The reservoir is located 90 kilometers west of Haifa, at a depth of 5,000 meters below sea level, and covers an area of 100 km2.

Project partners are Noble Energy, now Chevron Mediterranean Limited (25 per cent), Mubadala Petroleum (22 per cent), Isramco (28.75 per cent), Tamar Petroleum (16.75 per cent), Dor Gas (4 per cent), and Everest (3.5 per cent).

Six production wells at the field produce volumes of natural gas ranging from 7.1 to 8.5 million cubic meters per day each.

Allseas also participated in the original development with the installation of over 350 kilometers of pipeline between 2010 and 2011 for then operator Noble Energy Mediterranean Ltd.