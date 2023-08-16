Angelicoussis carrier delivers first LNG cargo to Nansha Guangzhou terminal

August 16, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Greek Angelicoussis Group’s LNG carrier Maran Gas Coronis has delivered the first LNG cargo to China’s Nansha Guangzhou LNG terminal.

Courtesy of Angelicoussis Group

The vessel was berthed at the terminal on 8 August 2023, Angelicoussis stated on social media, adding that during the week-long operation, the carrier undertook the cooling down of the terminal’s systems and tanks, followed by a discharge of cargo, which was 117,864 m3.

The newly built Nansha Guangzhou terminal, located on the southern coast of China, is the second LNG terminal in the country commissioned by Maran Gas this year, following the commissioning of the Hong Kong Offshore LNG Terminal, also undertaken by Maran Gas Coronis in May.

Commenting on the deliveries, Angelicoussis said: “We are proud to have commissioned these new LNG terminals in China, marking a milestone for the country’s energy sector.”

As for other recent Angelicoussis endeavours, the company’s tanker Maran Dione was involved in a ship-to-ship bunkering operation at the anchorage of Guangzhou Port. The 8.5-hour operation saw the world’s largest LNG bunkering ship Offshore Oil 301 provide Maran Dione with approximately 6,500 cubic meters of LNG.

Mark Pearson, Managing Director of Maran Tankers, stated at the time: “Angelicoussis Group is committed to sustainability and engages in cross-industry collaborations, with the aim of transitioning to zero-carbon operations. We are delighted to be part of this pioneering moment for China…”

