GSI delivers final 7,000 CEU dual-fuel PCTC to SPDBFL

April 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has named and delivered Han Jiang Kou, a dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

Completed four months in advance, the 7,000 CEU newbuilding was named at Longxue shipyard in Nansha on April 21, 2025.

Han Jiang Kou is the final of three 7,000 CEU LNG dual-fuel car carriers built by GSI for SPDB Financial Leasing (SPDBFL), a China-based provider of financial leasing services. It will be operated by Guangzhou Yuanhai Automobile Shipping, a joint venture company under COSCO Shipping Special Carriers.

Featuring a length of 199.9 meters and a width of 38 meters, the PCTC has a total of twelve vehicle decks. The eleventh and twelfth decks of the ship are specially designed for hydrogen-fueled vehicles, making it a new generation of energy-saving, environmentally friendly and highly efficient large car carriers.

Following the delivery, the newbuild will load domestic cars on its maiden voyage and transport them from Shanghai to Chile, Peru, Guatemala and other countries.

The first two units from the batch, Huang He Kou and Gan Jiang Kou, were delivered to SPDB Financial Leasing in September 2024.

