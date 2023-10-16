Angolan FPSO to pilot CCS plant on board

October 16, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Yinson Production, together with client Azule Energy, is set to pilot an offshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) plant on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Agogo in Angola.

Source: Yinson Production

The plant, said to be the world’s first post-combustion carbon capture unit installed onboard an FPSO, is designed at a pilot scale and will be used as a demonstration unit in an offshore floating environment to assess technical readiness and gain operational know-how.

The FPSO will also feature other emissions-lowering technologies such as electrification, advanced automation and digitalization, a combined-cycle power system, a seawater turbine generator, a hydrocarbon cargo tank blanketing scheme, and an integrated closed flare system.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago MAN furnishing FPSO destined for oilfield project off Angola with compressor trains Posted: 4 months ago

According to Yinson, this represents a significant milestone towards the realization of the company’s Zero Emissions FPSO Concept that aims to reduce carbon footprint and pave the way for the decarbonization of the offshore production industry.

Carbon Circle Holding is in charge of designing and constructing the CCS plant. The first steel cut took place in September, and, as Yinson reported, construction on the plant is progressing well, with all other milestones progressing as per schedule.

“As a top tier FPSO contractor, YP’s goal is to explore and provide sustainable energy solutions and make recommendations to our clients that will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their operations,” said Yinson Production Chief Executive Officer Flemming Grønnegaard.

“We are pleased that both YP and Azule are fully aligned in our commitment to implementing emission-reduction technologies such as the CCS plant onboard FPSO Agogo.”

In late February, Yinson and Azule entered a firm contract for the provision, operation, and maintenance of the FPSO vessel for the Agogo Integrated West Hub Development Project.

Related Article Posted: 7 months ago Angola’s largest independent oil & gas producer goes on a hat-trick award spree Posted: 7 months ago

The FPSO will be Yinson’s first offshore production project in Angola and marks its eighth FPSO project in the West African region.

The Agogo field is located about 180 kilometers west of the coast of Angola. Discovered in 2019, the field lies in Block 15/06 at a water depth of approximately 1,650 meters.