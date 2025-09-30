Another Chinese player turns to Wärtsilä: Operational reliability boost on the horizon for 14 LNG vessels

Back to overview
September 30, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä has secured a multi-year lifecycle agreement for 14 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with Hong Kong-based OPearl LNG Ship Management, a joint venture between China Merchant LNG, CNOOC, and NYK, which was created to serve as the ship management arm for all three shareholders.

Wärtsilä has signed a ten-year lifecycle agreement with OPearl LNG Ship Management for 14 LNG carriers; Credit: OPearl LNG Ship Management

This ten-year deal, which is designed to ensure maximum operational reliability by enabling flexibility in maintenance scheduling and optimizing the time between overhauls (TBO) for each vessel, enables Wärtsilä to provide support to 14 LNG carriers. The agreement was booked in Q3 2025 and follows the one the company obtained for three LNG carriers with China LNG Shipping (International) Co. Ltd. (CLSICO).

Given that global LNG demand is rising, the Finnish firm explains that making prompt deliveries is essential; thus, the lifecycle agreement, which is expected to help OPearl’s LNG vessels maintain strong operational reliability, entails the firm’s dynamic maintenance planning solution that will provide flexible maintenance scheduling and extended maintenance intervals.

Aside from this, there is 24/7 remote operational support, as well as contract management and the company’s Expert Insight, described as a predictive maintenance solution that uses real-time vessel data to detect potential issues and assist in optimizing operation and maintenance.

Andrea Morgante, Vice President of Performance Services at Wärtsilä Marine, commented: “The maritime industry has grown increasingly complex, requiring advanced technology, real-time data, and analytics to ensure efficient and competitive operations while also staying in line with decarbonisation objectives. Our lifecycle agreements are designed with all of these factors in mind and are invaluable to our clients’ operations.”

Wärtsilä claims that its Expert Insight solution will enable OPearl LNG Ship Management to identify anomalies early and address emerging issues proactively, reducing the risk of unexpected downtime and ensuring more reliable journeys by leveraging advanced AI capabilities.

“We currently manage tight delivery schedules and require operations with minimal downtime and reduced maintenance interruptions. This long-term agreement with Wärtsilä is intended to support these operational requirements and assist us in reliably meeting our delivery commitments to our customers,” emphasized General Manager, Captain. Nomura of OPearl LNG Ship Management.

“We greatly value Wärtsilä’s commitment to innovation and their forward-thinking approach to maritime solutions, which plays a crucial role in enhancing both efficiency and sustainability across our fleet. Their cutting-edge technologies and expertise are instrumental in helping us navigate the evolving demands of our customers.”

The 14 vessels, which are covered by this agreement, will be delivered between Q3 2025 and Q2 2027, each operating with two six-cylinder and two eight-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines and featuring the Finnish firm’s four gas valve units (GVU).

