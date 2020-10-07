APM Terminals: Ivory Coast container terminal enters construction phase

October 7, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Construction works have officially begun for the Côte d’Ivoire Terminal (CIT), Abidjan’s second container terminal which is expected to become operational at the end of 2021.

As informed, the ground-breaking ceremony for the new facility took place on 5 October 2020 in the presence of Côte d’Ivoire government officials, according to terminal operator APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping giant Maersk.

Image Courtesy: APM Terminals

The start of the construction works comes following the signing of the contract with construction engineering company China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

Located adjacent to the existing Abidjan Terminal and operated in the future by a joint venture between Bolloré Ports and APM Terminals, the new facility will enhance the competitiveness of the port in the Ivoirian capital with the addition of 1.2 million TEU in annual throughput capacity in its first phase of development.

With the additional capacity provided by CIT, the terminal and the Port of Abidjan will not only cater for the needs of the local market but also serve as a preferred gateway for neighbouring countries, which currently rely on less optimal routes due to capacity restrictions at local gateway terminals – such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

“Once CIT becomes operational, Abidjan will be the only Port in West Africa capable of handling large vessels of up to 14,000 TEU and will therefore create an attractive value proposition for marine and landside customers, unlocking new opportunities,” David Skov, Vice President, Head of Africa and Middle East portfolio at APM Terminals, commented.

Once completed, CIT will have a 1,100-metre quay equipped with STS cranes. The terminal will have a rail yard with two tracks of 300 meters each and offer reefer plugs for up to 1,100 containers.

What is more, the new terminal will be built in compliance with the most stringent environmental and societal standards, and will be labelled “Green Terminal” as the only terminal facility in Sub-Saharan Africa, thanks to the deployment of equipment powered by green energy.