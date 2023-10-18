APM Terminals making headway on Brazil’s 100% electrified terminal

October 18, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

APM Terminals Suape, part of Maersk’s port logistics arm APM Terminals, has received approval from Brazil’s National Waterway Transport Agency to change its cargo profile, enabling the terminal to operate containerized cargo and expand the area to be used by the terminal.

APM Terminals Suape will operate the new container terminal at the Governador Eraldo Gueiros Port Industrial Complex (Suape) in Pernambuco, Brazil. Operations are expected to commence in 2026.

“The new container terminal in Suape will benefit from APM Terminals’ global expertise as one of the largest terminal operators in the world,” commented Aristides Junior, Managing Director of APM Terminals Suape.

“It will accelerate the region’s development, increasing port competitiveness in the Northeast of Brazil. We have a lot of work ahead and we are honored by the trust placed on this project. APM Terminals Suape will be the first 100% electrified terminal in Latin America with a R$1.6 billion (approximately EUR 300 million) investment in this first implementation phase.”

The future terminal will be able to handle up to 400,000 TEUs and will increase the capacity of the port complex by 55%.

“We expect a positive cascading effect, whereby the reduction in transportation costs and prices, will increase the competitiveness of exporters and reduce the cost of imported components (intermediate inputs) and consumer goods,” Aristides Junior added.

“The terminal will positively impact retail and other industries in the Northeast, by increasing berth windows for shipping lines, allowing more vessel and services to call Pernambuco connecting to various ports around the world.”

The terminal operator said that all equipment would be electric and that the facility would feature a complete environmental management system, waste management, wastewater treatment, and groundwater flow modeling for pollution control.

APM Terminals is investing in electrification across its terminals as part of its commitment to become a net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission company by 2040, a decade ahead of its initial 2050 ambition.

The terminal will also have its own 5G network, which will make it possible to transmit information in real time. In addition, it will have remote-controlled rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTGs), thus increasing the agility of the terminal’s operations, and positively impacting efficiency and operational safety.

The construction is expected to begin in 2024, with operations expected to start in the second quarter of 2026.

APM Terminals is focusing on strategic investments in Brazil as it sets sights on reaping the fruits of the growth opportunities in the country. The company already has facilities in Port Rio Grande, Pecém, Paranaguá, Itapoá and Itajaí.