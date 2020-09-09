Applied Acoustics rolls out Pyxis Integrated USBL

September 9, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea tech firm Applied Acoustic Engineering (AAE) has launched their next generation USBL system – Pyxis USBL.

The Pyxis USBL combines AAE’s Sigma 2 acoustic protocols and SBG Systems high precision Navsight Apogee Marine INS.

Specifically, it results in AAE’s most accurate and long range positioning system to date.

Pyxis USBL is a portable, calibration free system able to immediately operate from any vessel.

The MEMS based INS does not fall under ITAR regulations, and the range-restricted option also means shipping the whole system can go unhindered and without export control to almost anywhere in the world.

Also a feature of the Pyxis system is the ability for the operator to deactivate the range restriction in the field under an export-controlled regime.

A spokesperson for SBG Systems also commented:

“AAE and SBG Systems have collaborated for several years on different projects and have established an excellent relationship.

“We are thrilled that Applied Acoustics has selected our Navsight Apogee OEM high performance system to be integrated into the first-ever USBL to embed a MEMS INS.”

Available with short range omni-directional or long range directional transceiver options,

The versatility of Pyxis USBL makes it ideal for very shallow operations such as diver monitoring, AAE says.

It is also suitable for deeper applications where ROVs and AUVs might be deployed, and for tracking towed sensors.