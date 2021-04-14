Aquaterra bags largest riser analysis job ever

April 14, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Offshore engineering solutions provider Aquaterra Energy has secured its largest riser analysis contract to date, a five-year deal with an unnamed major Middle Eastern operator to provide green and brownfield riser analysis.

Combined with other recent project wins in the Middle East, Aquaterra Energy will now deliver an estimated £1 million ($1.4 million) of riser analysis work over the five-year period, the company said on Tuesday.

Acting as a primary riser analysis supplier, Aquaterra Energy will manage and deliver multiple scopes of long-term work using its in-house analysis teams.

Located in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, the contracts incorporate a wide range of recurring brownfield riser analysis projects, with future greenfield opportunities.

The brownfield platform modification projects include slot recovery, slot addition and assisting the development of inspection programme of existing conductors, Aquaterra explained.

Martin Harrop, Riser Analysis Manager at Aquaterra Energy, commented on the projects delivered to date: “With the region shifting its focus to ageing infrastructure, there is a growing appetite for experienced riser analysts amongst operators.

“As the operations are often non-standard, we have been working closely with our client’s engineers to find solutions to challenging operational concerns. Our analysis has generated many cost-saving, operational and decarbonisation benefits for our clients in the region”.

Andrew McDowell, Operations Director at Aquaterra Energy added: “The Middle East is embarking on its next stage as an oil and gas producing region. Operators are now continuing to invest in new projects but also finding themselves with a glut of legacy assets coming to end-of-life from earlier generations of investment.

“To safely and efficiently maximise output, our expert riser analysts are perfectly placed to support operators with both green and brownfield projects”.

Back in March 2021, Aquaterra also secured a multi-million-dollar riser contract with an undisclosed marine vessel owner and operator, for deeper water well intervention projects mainly in the Asia Pacific region.