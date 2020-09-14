Aquatic supports MDL Nigeria campaign

September 14, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Aquatic has completed the work scope for Marine Platforms Ltd (MDL) to support its Anyala Madu project offshore Nigeria.

The Acteon company supplied the personnel and equipment to assist with the installation of multiple, different sized products.

Specifically, Aquatic provided an HLS c/w 50Te tensioner and overboarding chute, as well as a 400Te reel drive system.

The reel drive system remained stored in Lagos following a previous project with MDL, concluded earlier this year.

All other equipment was mobilised with personnel in Rosyth, UK on the installation vessel ahead of transit to Nigeria.

Aquatic used its 50Te tensioner and overboarding chute to install various products from the vessel carousel as well as utilised its 400Te reel drive system to install 1.3-kilometre of 12-inch MPR from 2 x Ø10.2-metre reels.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and First Exploration & Production (First E&P) recently completed SURF installation campaign on Anyala and Madu fields under OML 83 and OML 85, offshore Nigeria.

The offshore installation campaign featured the installation, piling and grouting of subsea arch and installation of rigid riser assemblies.

The campaign also saw installation of several 10-inch – 12-inch infield static flexible flowlines and 4-inch – 12-inch dynamic flexible risers between Anyala West conductor supported platform (CSP) and FPSO and the future Madu rigid pipeline locations.

Furthermore, the project delivered setup of subsea umbilicals between Madu CSP and FPSO; Anyala West CSP and FPSO; Anyala West CSP and the future subsea gas manifold.