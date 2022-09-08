Argeo picks enterprise asset management solution for its AUVs

September 8, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Argeo has signed an agreement with Prevas for an Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solution that will support the advanced operation of its autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

Source: Prevas

The two parties signed the agreement in April for the implementation of a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) based on the HxGN EAM (formerly Infor EAM) solution.

The solution was configured for selected processes before the summer. Argeo is now moving forward with HxGN EAM as its solution for management, maintenance, purchasing and logistics.

“We have already been collaborating closely with Argeo on a Proof-of-Concept (PoC) this spring,” said Einar Alexander Andersen, president of Prevas. “Our consultants have extensive experience in providing assistance and advice on HxGN EAM. It’s very exciting for us to be part of Argeo’s ambitious journey ahead.”

Argeo said that the move is part of its goal to achieve long-term objectives of international growth, profitability, reliability and control.

Implementation of the solution will be launched this fall and it is expected to go live well before the New Year.

“Argeo has made an important platform choice through the acquisition of the EAM solution from Hexagon. The agreement with Prevas will contribute to better management and control of our operational activities,” Ronny Bøhn, COO of Argeo, stated.

