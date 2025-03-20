WaveGen Energy's wave energy testing.
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy WaveGen Energy completes its wave energy technology testing in India, eyes next steps

WaveGen Energy completes its wave energy technology testing in India, eyes next steps

Business Developments & Projects
March 20, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Renewable energy company WaveGen Energy has completed testing of its 200 W proof of concept (POC) at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), demonstrating wave energy technology that could surpass current efficiency standards in the sector.

Source: WaveGen Energy (Screenshot)

According to WaveGen, its patented technology can generate electricity with a 52% efficiency rate, compared to the industry standard of 20%. In addition to power generation, the system is designed to desalinate seawater and serve as a coastal erosion barrier.

“Recently, we successfully tested our 200W Proof of Concept (POC) at NITK, showcasing the real-world potential of our innovation,” Thaneshwar Singh, Director of WaveGen Energy said in a social media post.

“Now, we are looking for investors and strategic partners who share our vision of making India a global leader in wave energy. The blue economy is the future, and early adopters will be at the forefront of a trillion-dollar shift toward sustainable energy.”

The company is seeking investors and strategic partners to scale up the technology for commercial deployment.

Subscribe and follow

Offshore Energy – Marine Energy LinkedIn

Related company

List of related companies

Related news

List of highlighted news articles