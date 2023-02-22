Argeo Searcher and SeaRaptor AUV duo on duty in the North Atlantic

February 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Argeo’s new subsea vessel Argeo Searcher has begun its first assignment after a conversion program, carrying out ultra deep-water work in the North Atlantic.

Argeo

Source: Argeo

The news comes shortly after Argeo Searcher underwent a “rigorous” conversion and shakedown program.

The vessel is equipped with two SeaRaptor autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs).

“We are very excited that Argeo Searcher, fully equipped with both our high-tech SeaRaptors, has gone straight into commercial operations after a rigorous conversion and shakedown program,” said Argeo’s CEO, Trond Cranz.

“This project requires the highest-quality and detail and the requirement of Ultra Deep-Water vehicles to get the job done and will take the SeaRaptor near to the very limits of its build specification and make use of all the high-quality sensors integrated into the vehicle.”

Argeo entered into a five-year bareboat contract for Argeo Searcher in October 2022, with an option to purchase the vessel for $2 million after 12 months and $1 million after 27 months.

The first contract for the vessel and both SeaRaptor AUVs was secured a month later.

The vessel, formerly known as Ocean Pearl, is set to operate in the North and South America and West Africa energy markets and the Pacific Ocean and North Atlantic marine minerals market.