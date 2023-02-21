Argeo Searcher ready for work after ‘rigorous’ conversion program

February 21, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Argeo has completed a conversion and rigging program for Argeo Searcher, making the vessel ready to enter commercial autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) operations.

Argeo

Following the “rigorous” conversion and shakedown program, Argeo Searcher is fully equipped with two SeaRaptor AUVs and can, with dual LARS deploy and recover systems., deliver large-scale deep-water work.

According to Argeo, the vessel is now rigged for offshore inspection and maintenance operations with allocated space for optional ROV operations.

Further completed upgrades include data and operation rooms, a customized hangar for multi-AUV and ROV systems, and the verification of the vessel’s DP2/FMEA capabilities.

Argeo entered into a five-year bareboat contract for Argeo Searcher in October 2022, with an option to purchase the vessel for $2 million after 12 months and $1 million after 27 months.

The first contract for the vessel and both SeaRaptor AUVs was secured a month later.

The vessel, formerly known as Ocean Pearl, is set to operate in the North and South America and West Africa energy markets and the Pacific Ocean and North Atlantic marine minerals market.