Ashtead Technology, OAP partner up for Total job in Angola

March 18, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

A new partnership between Ashtead Technology and Ocean Atlantic Petroleum (OAP) has executed its first marine services project in West Africa for Total, securing additional work from the French oil major.

Ashtead Technology’s Welaptega Chain Measurement System (Courtesy of Ashtead Technology)

Integrated subsea technology and services specialist Ashtead Technology entered into a co-operation agreement with inspection and asset integrity company OAP.

Leveraging their joint capabilities, Ashtead Technology has completed a multi-asset, class-approved mooring inspection campaign for Total E&P Angola in the Girassol and Dalia fields, and has been awarded further work in the Pazflor and CLOV fields.

The underwater inspection scope, which will avoid the need for drydocking, combines Ashtead Technology’s visual inspection, chain cleaning, measurement and 3D modelling technologies, with OAP’s team of experienced offshore technical personnel.

OAP’s operations base in the country’s capital city of Luanda will be used to store and maintain the equipment, according to the partners.

David Mair, Ashtead Technology’s Business Development Director, said: “OAP’s knowledge of the Angola market and in-country technical expertise makes them the ideal partner to support our growth ambitions in Angola. Winning this campaign for Total E&P Angola straight off the bat underlines the strength of our combined offering to operators in the region.

“This aligns with our overarching strategic focus for West Africa, which centres on providing a broader asset integrity service to clients and supporting local content objectives”.

Established in 2014, Ocean Atlantic Petroleum provides a variety of technical services to the Angolan energy sector, including subsea inspection and asset integrity.

Benoit Peyrichout, Managing Director of OAP, added: “Our partnership with Ashtead Technology has created the perfect marriage and a very compelling business proposition for clients in Angola.

“With our local facilities and strong technical expertise forged with Ashtead’s engineering capabilities and fleet of technologies, we are ideally placed to win further awards and expand both businesses in the future”.