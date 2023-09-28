Asso.subsea ticks Viking Link off its to-do list (Gallery)

September 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Asso.subsea has completed the burial and protection operations for the Viking Link interconnector that is connecting Denmark and Great Britain.

Source: Asso.subsea

Asso.subsea was contracted by Prysmian Group in 2020 to execute the seabed preparation, burial and protection works in a three-year campaign, from 2021 to 2023, with the involvement of four different vessels and seven subsea tools from its portfolio.

The Greek company reported that it had completed the seabed preparation, burial and protection operations a few weeks ago.

Source: Asso.subsea

In its announcement, Asso.subsea said it had completed more than 26 kilometers of boulder clearance operations, more than 500 kilometers of jetting operations, over 80 kilometers of mechanical trenching operations, both in deep and shallow waters, and removed more than 1,250 boulder targets.

“This project is an incredible milestone for our company. We have been responsible for all the Seabed Preparation activities and the Post-lay Burial operations in extremely variegated soil conditions (from glacial till and very high-strength clay to very soft sand) for more than 600 km of cable route, both in shallow and deep waters,” said Giannis Kyrzidis, Director of Interconnectors Projects for Asso.subsea.

“We have demonstrated once again the validity of our holistic approach to the protection of submarine cable interconnections, thanks to a fully vertically integrated solution that is absolutely unique in the market.”

Once operational, Viking Link will operate at ±525 kV DC and will allow up to 1,400 MW of power to be transferred between the UK and Denmark, passing through UK, Dutch, German and Danish waters, using single-core, mass-impregnated paper-insulated cables.

Prysmian installed the last section of the submarine cable for the project on July 13, establishing the connection from Revsing ved Vejen, through the Jutland soil, across the seabed, and to Bicker Fen in northern England.