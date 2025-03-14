AtoB@C Shipping: Half of plug-in hybrid newbuild fleet is complete

Back to overview
Vessels
March 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

AtoB@C Shipping, a Sweden-based subsidiary of Finnish shipping company ESL Shipping, is halfway through its fleet renewal program with delivery of the sixth plug-in hybrid newbuild vessel from India’s Chowgule shipyard.

The 5,400 dwt vessel Terramar was handed over to AtoB@C Shipping on March 14, 2025, in Goa, India.

Like its sister vessels in the twelve-unit fleet, Terramar is equipped with hybrid propulsion and shore power connectivity and an ice class rating 1A. The vessel is designed for year-round operations in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe.

Owing to battery technology, the newbuild is expected to have emission-free and quiet port visits, significantly reducing CO2 emissions per cargo unit by nearly 50% compared to the current generation of vessels.

“The delivery of Terramar is a significant achievement for AtoB@C Shipping as we have reached the halfway point in our newbuilding program. It reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We are proud to lead the way in sustainable shipping,” said Frida Rowland, Commercial Director and Head of BU Coasters, ESL Shipping and AtoB@C Shipping.

According to the shipowner, the newbuilding program is progressing on schedule and one vessel is expected to be delivered every quarter until the autumn of 2026.

Seventh vessel in the series, Biomar, was launched on March 2, 2025, and the steel-cutting ceremony for the eleventh vessel, Megamar, was celebrated in February.

In other news, AtoB@C Shipping recently signed long-term time charter contracts with German shipowner BAAS Shipping for six new low-emission vessels. Through these contracts, Atob@C Shipping will add six 5,900 dwt ice class 1A vessels to its fleet between 2025 and 2027.

