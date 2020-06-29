Atteris secures Dorado field contract

Australian energy company Santos has awarded Atteris the subsea, umbilical, risers and flowline pre-FEED for the Dorado project field development.

The Dorado field is located within the Bedout Sub-basin, some 150 kilometres north of Port Hedland, Western Australia.

Water depth at the development is approximately 95 metres.

Specifically, the Dorado project is a joint venture between Santos and Australian exploration company Carnarvon.

The engineering design includes the subsea infrastructure connecting the well head platform to the disconnectable turret mooring of FPSO vessel.

The subsea system will consist of four flexible risers and associated flowlines as well as two production lines, one gas injection line and one dynamic and static power and controls umbilical.

Atteris will perform the configuration design of the dynamic riser system, the stability assessment of the flowlines and static umbilical, and also field layout definition.

Atteris’ Dynamic Systems Business Stream, led by principal engineer Céline Lanoëlle, will deliver the scope.

“We have worked hard to develop this capability and we are now leaving our positive marks in the industry.

“We are grateful for the trust and confidence that Santos has placed in us with this contract.”

To remind, Atteris has also secured GB Energy contract for subsea front-end engineering design for the Golden Beach gas field.

The field is located within the Australia’s Gippsland Basin, approximately three kilometres offshore from the Ninety Mile Beach in Eastern Victoria.