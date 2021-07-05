Aurora, GSB Tankers set up chemical tanker partnership

July 5, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Aurora Tankers, a subsidiary of IMC Industrial Group (IMC), has joined forces with Golden Stena Baycrest Tankers (GSB) to manage and operate stainless steel tankers.

The duo said it will focus on the expansion of services across the Asia region.

Frederik Guttormsen, managing director, IMC Shipping Group, said: “We remain confident in the chemical tanker market overall and we will continue to expand our shipping platform which today include our 22 strong MR tanker fleet, our stainless-steel 19k fleet, CSIMC, our fleet of MPVs, the global dry bulk operating business and the domestic operation in Indonesia by PTPSS.”

“We believe the timing of the partnership is perfect, as the medium to long term outlook for the chemical tanker market is positive. We look forward to working together with GSB Tankers to achieve both companies’ goals,” Dexter Say, Managing Director of Aurora Tankers, added.

The partnership between the two companies will be effective from 1 July 2021.

GSB is a joint venture between Golden Agri-Resources, Stena Bulk and Bay Crest Management established in 2019.

The new company was formed to undertake the operation and commercial management of chemical tankers.

Apart from its headquarters in Singapore, GSB Tankers has offices in both Dubai and Japan.

In January 2021, Aurora Tankers took delivery of the third of its eight IMO Type II MR chemical tankers, Maritime Amity.

The chemical tanker series will be operated in the Aurora Tankers Pool, bringing the total MR fleet to 22 vessels, according to the company.

The remaining five newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered through 2021.