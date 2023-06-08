Australian firm secures work on Baltic Pipe gas pipeline

June 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Poland’s GAZ-SYSTEM has appointed an Australian engineering and project delivery services company to provide technical assistance in integrity management and supervision during the operations of the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline.

Under the five-year agreement, Perth-headquartered SEA Global will perform the necessary supervision of the offshore surveys, engineering analyses, updates to the integrity management system, training and general support for the project.

Work is set to be carried out from multiple locations including Perth, Warsaw and Gdańsk.

The £2 billion Baltic Pipe achieved the final investment decision in 2018 and was partly funded by the EU.

Its purpose is the transmission of natural gas from Norway to Poland, Denmark, Sweden, the Baltic states and Central and Eastern European regions.

The pipeline was opened on 27 September 2022 by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The project was commissioned with partial capacity on 1 October 2022 and went into full operation on 30 November.