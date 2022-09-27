Baltic Pipe launches, full start-up expected one month earlier

September 27, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Polish gas transmission system operator (TSO) GAZ-SYSTEM and its Danish partner Energinet have held the opening ceremony for the Baltic Pipe project at the gas compressor station in Goleniów.

Source: GAZ-SYSTEM

Energinet recently announced that the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline can be put into full operation from the end of November, more than one month ahead of the initially planned commissioning on 1 January 2023.

According to the Danish company, the change in plans comes as the completion of pipelines across Denmark is progressing well.

“Like everybody else, we have also been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the geopolitical situation in Europe. On top of that, bad weather has hit Baltic Pipe hard during some periods,” said Torben Brabo, Energinet’s director of international relations.

“On this background, we are pleased to announce that a major part of the vast project has been completed and is ready for use. Due to an extraordinary effort on the part of everyone involved, we were able to lay the remaining pipelines faster than expected. Full commissioning can therefore take place ahead of time.”

Parts of the large-scale construction have been delayed, but Baltic Pipe still remains on track to be operational with partial capacity from 1 October.

The receiving terminal in Western Jutland will have a one-week delay because safety systems need to be in place before it can be put into operation.

This means that Norwegian gas will not enter Denmark via the new terminal during the first week. However, gas is still available in Denmark and can be sent through Baltic Pipe, Energinet said.

“We are constructing very large and complex plants, not least in Everdrup and Nybro, and the construction work is not all. When the plants are ready, pressure tests must be completed, and we need among other things, to have the electricity, control and IT systems in place, before we obtain the necessary commissioning permits,” Brabo added.

“Because of challenges associated with the technical facilities in Everdrup, commissioning from October 1 will still operate with partial capacity, and less than previously calculated. The volume of gas will be continuously increased until full commissioning at the end of November.”

The pipelines in the North Sea and in the Little Belt have been pressure tested and have the necessary permits for commissioning. The gas pipeline is pressurized all the way to the Nybro terminal.

On Zealand, the pipe has been pressurized from the Great Belt to the new compressor station in Everdrup and from Everdrup to Faxe, from where the gas will be sent through Baltic Pipe to Poland.

The last sections on land, in East Jutland and in West Funen where the work was long at standstill, will be completed next month. They will then be tested and ready for full operation at the end of November.