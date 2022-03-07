AW Ship Management picks James Fisher’s solution for vessel optimisation

March 7, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

UK-based ship management company AW Ship Management (AWSM) has selected James Fisher Mimic (JFM) to deliver a full condition monitoring (CM) solution to four vessels as part of its ongoing maintenance optimisation projects.

According to James Fisher, the company’s CM solution Mimic will be installed on four roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels owned by Foreland Shipping to collect, combine and analyse machinery vibration and performance data.

The data will be used for the early identification of machinery defects and to proactively drive maintenance activity to improve machinery reliability and performance.

JFM said that there are also future plans to integrate the Mimic 5 CM software with AWSM’s Machinery Planned Maintenance System (MPMS) to provide a more holistic overview and management of vessel maintenance for onboard and office users.

As described, the Mimic 5 CM solution is fully compliant with the requirements for Lloyds Register’s MPMSCM notation, which will form an integral part of the overall condition-based maintenance strategy for AWSM.

“We are delighted that AWSM has chosen JFM to be its condition monitoring software and services provider. We see this project as the beginning of a long and valuable partnership between the organisations and we look forward to working with AWSM on this and future projects”, said Shaun Rowe, account manager at James Fisher Mimic.

Bill Porteous, technical superintendent at AWSM added: “Aligning with the global maritime industry’s digital transition, Mimic 5 is easily accessible and provides a comprehensive and accurate analysis, identifying early onset issues before the possible cause of failure. The use of the Mimic 5 system will support AWSM by ensuring increased vessel reliability and availability.“

In the company-related news, back in December 2021, AWSM was appointed by Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS) to provide ship management services for its fleet of three specialist nuclear cargo vessels.

Related Article Posted: 2 months ago AW Ship Management scores management deal for three nuclear transport vessels Posted: 2 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: